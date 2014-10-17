NBC first tried to make a version of the cult Channel 4 show in 2006. A pilot was made but was never broadcast, although clips of the show did find their way online (see below).

Now Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence, with the backing of Linehan, has taken on the challenge of recreating the comedy for a US audience.

The transatlantic success of The Office is the exception rather than the rule when it comes to remaking British comedy for American audiences, but Linehan is excited about the challenge.



The comedy writer confirmed his involvement on Twitter while also ruling out plans for more UK series.