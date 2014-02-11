Twilight star Taylor Lautner replaces Andy Samberg in BBC3's Cuckoo
The 22-year-old who found fame starring opposite Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart will join Greg Davies and Helen Baxendale in series two
In some rather unexpected casting news, Hollywood actor Taylor Lautner has replaced Andy Samberg in the cast of BBC3 comedy Cuckoo.
The second series of the Bafta-nominated comedy - starring Greg Davies and Helen Baxendale as Ken and Lorna Thompson - will pick up two years after Cuckoo (Samberg) flew the coop to continue researching his book, going missing in the foothills of the Himalayas. Eventually presumed dead, he left behind his grieving wife - the Thompsons' daughter Rachel.
As we revisit Lichfield, life in the Thompson household is only just getting back to normal with Dylan (Tyger Drew-Honey) about to head off to university and Rachel in a new relationship with nice-but-dull lawyer Ben. But when a handsome but mysterious stranger appears (that would be Lautner), searching for the man who found fame and philosophy in none other than the jack-et po-ta-to, their fragile equilibrium is shattered.
Lautner - best known as Jacob Black, one third of the Twilight love triangle - will take on his first television role since appearing in the blockbuster movie franchise opposite Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart. The 22-year-old will replace Samberg who has plenty on his plate with hit comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine which recently won him a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Television Series, plus a gong for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy.
"Cuckoo was one of BBC3's most stand out comedies, so I'm delighted to welcome it back with the addition of superstar Taylor Lautner joining the critically acclaimed Greg Davies and an outstanding British comedy cast for what will be one of the comedy treats of the year," confirmed channel controller, Zai Bennett.
Details of the filming and release schedule for Cuckoo series two are yet to be announced.