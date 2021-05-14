Trying season 2 soundtrack: All the songs from the upcoming Apple TV+ series

Arriving on Apple TV+ later this month is the second series of Trying – Andy Wolton’s comedy starring Rafe Spall and Esther Smith as hopeful parents trying to adopt – and while fans can’t wait to see Jason and Nikki back in action, there’s also some great music from the series to look forward to.

Apple TV+ released the season’s first trailer for Trying season two earlier this week, teasing scenes that’ll be accompanied by an original soundtrack from Maisie Peters – an up-and-coming singer-songwriter best known for her hits Maybe Don’t, John Hughes Movie and Favourite Ex, which featured in the first series of Trying.

The upcoming season will feature a host of songs written and performed by Peters, with artists such as James Bay, Griff and Bear’s Den collaborating on some of the tracks.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Trying season 2 soundtrack and how to get ahold of it.

Trying season 2 soundtrack

Neck of the Woods – Maisie Peters

Milhouse – Maisie Peters

Funeral – Maisie Peters feat. James Bay

Helicopter – Maisie Peters

Happy Hunting Ground – Maisie Peters feat. Griff

I Want You To Change (Because You Want To Change) – Maisie Peters feat. Bear’s Den

The Party – Maisie Peters

Glowing Review – Maisie Peters

Lunar Years – Maisie Peters

How do I buy the Trying season 2 soundtrack?

The full Trying season two soundtrack will be available to buy, download and save across iTunes, Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer from 21st May – you can preorder the album here.

