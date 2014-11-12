Last series these unlikely crime-busters took on organised crime, thieves, kidnapping and turncoat spies as they were sucked deeper into the underworld of, er, Bracknell. Despite their triumph at the end of that adventure, it looks like the boys have landed themselves in another spot of bother.

A short clip reveals the two locked in an American prison, presumably for a crime they didn't commit – but Phil (Corden) is more concerned with getting his Amazon orders in for Christmas, when the series will return.

Plot details for the series have also been released revealing that after an undisclosed mishap Phil and Sam (Baynton) are stuck 4,000 miles from home, are apparently presumed dead and must attempt to get home in time for Christmas to reclaim their lives.

"The challenge and the excitement of coming to a second series was that we had to find the next chapter of the same story, rather than resetting. It's more like a sequel," Baynton and Corden said.

"In the first series Sam happened to pick up this phone and all this trouble descended on them. They are much more active this time, they are the architects of everything that befalls them."

They added: "We pick up where we left off in series 1, but now Sam and Phil are different, they have changed as people because of everything that has happened to them, the stakes are higher and there's even more danger now."

You can watch the full teaser above.