Kristen Bell and Tom Riley star in this eight-part parody, which landed on Netflix on Friday 28th January with a bang.

Netflix's new thriller satire The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window (what a mouthful) might have the longest title on the platform to date, but it does boast a star-studded cast.

Bell leads the cast as Anna, a heartbroken woman who spends her days looking wistfully out of her window with a large glass of wine. When charming single dad Neil (Riley) becomes her neighbour, things start looking up for Anna, especially after he rescues her from the rain – and her ombrophobia.

However, when Anna witnesses a horrific murder, she begins to question everything – including her sanity.

Alongside Bell and Riley, Cameron Britton and Michael Ealy also star in this Netflix series.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window.

The Woman in the House Across the Street cast

Kristen Bell plays Anna

Who is Anna? Anna is a heartbroken woman and former artist who now spends her days sitting on the sofa, staring out the window and numbing herself with wine and pills.

Where have I seen Kristen Bell before? Golden Globe winner Kristen Bell is best known for starring as the titular character in Veronica Mars, being the voice of Gossip Girl and Ellie Bishop in Heroes. She has also starred in Forgetting Sarah Marshall, You Again, Bad Moms, the Frozen franchise, House of Lies, The Good Place and Big Mouth.

Tom Riley plays Neil

Who is Neil? Neil is Anna's new neighbour and a charming single dad.

Where have I seen Tom Riley before? English actor Tom Riley has appeared in St Trinian's II, Kill Your Friends, Monroe, Da Vinci's Demons, Doctor Who, Inside No. 9, Dark Heart, Ill Behaviour and The Nevers.

Michael Ealy plays Douglas

Who is Douglas? Douglas is Anna's ex-husband who withdrew from their relationship after the pair suffered a terrible tragedy.

Where have I seen Michael Ealy before? Michael Ealy is best known for his roles in 2 Fast 2 Furious, Think Like a Man, About Last Night, FlashForward, The Good Wife, Almost Human and Westworld.

Mary Holland plays Sloane

Who is Sloane? Sloane is a local art gallery owner and Anna's dry-witted best friend who is always checking up on her.

Where have I seen Mary Holland before? Mary Holland is an actress and comedian who is a member of the improv group Wild Horses. She has also appeared in Veep, Unicorn Store, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Happiest Season, Silicon Valley, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Physical and Homecoming.

Shelley Hennig plays Lisa

Who is Lisa? Lisa is Neil's attractive girlfriend whom Anna dislikes upon meeting her.

Where have I seen Shelley Hennig before? Shelley Hennig is best known for her roles in soap Days of Our Lives, The Secret Circle, Teen Wolf, Mythic Quest, Dollface and films like Ouija, Unfriended, When We First Met and The After Party.

Read more: The Woman in the House ending explained

Christina Anthony plays Detective Lane

Who is Detective Lane? Detective Lane is a no-nonsense police officer who is initially dismissive of Anna.

Where have I seen Christina Anthony before? Christina Anthony has appeared in The Dilemma, Key and Peele, Dog MOms, Bajillion Dollar Propertie$, Why Women Kill, Black-ish, Mixed-ish and Kenan.

Benjamin Levy Aguilar plays Rex

Who is Rex? Rex is an attractive stripper who Anna turns for answers.

Where have I seen Benjamin Levy Aguilar before? Benjamin Levy Aguilar is a Guatemalan actor who has appeared in Filthy Rich, Chicago P.D, Drope, Glee and Before the Dawn.

Cameron Britton plays Buell

Who is Buell? Buell is Anna's loyal, simple-minded handyman.

Where have I seen Cameron Britton before? Cameron Britton is best known for portraying serial killer Ed Kemper in Mindhunter, which won him an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor. He has also appeared in The Umbrella Academy, Barry, Manhunt: Deadly Games, Shrill and The Girl in the Spider's Web.

Samsara Yett plays Emma

Who is Emma? Emma is Neil's 9-year-old daughter who Anna is immediately drawn to.

Where have I seen Samsara Yett before? Samara Yett has previously appeared in The Flight Attendant and Don't Look Up.

Glenn Close plays the woman on the plane

Who is this character? The woman on the plane is a pivotal character in the final scenes of the first season.

Where have I seen Glenn Close before? The legendary Glenn Close has had many iconic roles across her illustrious Hollywood career, including her role as Cruella De Vil in 101 Dalmations, Alex in Fatal Attraction, and parts in Albert Nobbs, The Wife, Hillbilly Elegy, Dangerous Liaisons.

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window arrived on Netflix on 28th January.

Advertisement

Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide.