It was actually Capaldi himself who got our hopes up, saying he was looking forward to swearing again post-Doctor Who and adding: "I think I’m going to be working with Armando next year." We all hoped to see Malcolm Tucker's sweary take on today's political disasters.

And in October, Iannucci tweeted: "I have good news later for those asking for Malcolm Tucker on Brexit...." – but it turned out to be a "debate" in the pages of the Big Issue between Tucker and Alan Partridge, rather than an on-screen revival.

Will we ever get to see Malcolm Tucker again? Alas, despite Doctor Who star Capaldi's recent release from the Tardis, he's not heading to Parliament for a Brexit special any time soon. Iannucci replied to his fans:

And again:

Which is about as useless as a marzipan dildo.