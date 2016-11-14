In the footage, a new blackboard gag is shown where Bart Simpson continually writes “Being Right Sucks,” before tearing out of detention to presumably write lots of tweets about appealing to Rust Belt conservatives.

Speaking about the prediction, Trump-joke episode Bart to the Future’s writer Dan Greaney previously said: "I am tickled we are getting all this attention, but I don't think it's going to trigger this well-awaited re-evaluation of my episode that I was hoping for!

"The Simpsons has always kind of embraced the over-the-top side of American culture... and [Trump] is just the fulfilment of that."

Or, arguably, the Simpsons has been on for SO LONG and made SO MANY episodes about different things that it will inevitably come up with some things that are true.

Anyway, the new clip is certainly a nice little nod to the pop culture moment we’re all living through, and hopefully the warm glow of amusement we feel now won’t be outdone by the rising impact of climate change after President Trump pulls out of the Paris agreement following his inauguration.

Of course, The Simpsons will keep on going regardless.