The Paper's co-creator Greg Daniels previously told Variety that he and the team "definitely have ideas" for a follow-up season.

He said: "We’ve been talking about stories for a possible season 2, and it’ll be interesting to see what the audience thinks. We’ve gotten really good feedback from people inside the company and journalists and friends, but you never know what the broader world of Office fans are going to think of it."

The Paper cast Peacock

Deadline has also reported that Sky, which is home to The Paper in the UK, is committed to the show going into its second season.

The Paper stars Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young and Tim Key, while Oscar Nunez is currently the only star from The Office confirmed to be reprising his role, once again playing Oscar Martinez.

The official synopsis for the series says that it "follows the documentary crew that immortalised Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch in the Emmy Award-winning series The Office (US) as they find a new subject when they discover a historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it".

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Gleeson recently spoke with Radio Times about what differentiates The Paper from both the US and UK versions of The Office, saying: "There was a cringe humour that happened with [David Brent and Michael Scott], but that was part of what made them great.

"If you look at how different those two characters are to each other – they're totally different, those actors made them totally [their own]. And the humour of each of those programmes is different from each other. And in a similar way, this is [different, but] probably closer to the American Office in terms of the tone.

"I think it's very hopeful in loads of ways, and all about fighting the good fight, even if it feels like you're losing. I loved that about it and I hope that's one of the things that makes it stand on its own two feet."

The Paper premieres on Sky Max and NOW on Friday 5th September 2025.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

Ad