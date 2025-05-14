The show's original broadcaster has clearly taken note, putting together this spin-off titled The Paper, which takes us inside the workings of a struggling local news publication in a midwestern US state.

In the world of the show, this latest mockumentary is being produced by the same team who chronicled life at Dunder Mifflin, with Oscar Nuñez serving as the connective tissue by reprising his role from the earlier sitcom.

If you're suitably intrigued, read on for everything we know so far about The Paper.

The Paper does not yet have a confirmed launch date, but we do know that it will be released on US streaming platform Peacock in September 2025.

The show has not yet announced its UK home, but if it's at all critically or commercially successful across the pond, you can bet that a broadcaster or streaming platform will snap it up before too long.

The Office (US) has built a large fan base on our shores too, where it streamed initially on Netflix and later on Prime Video, with the latter service even devising its own Australian spin-off (albeit, one that didn't quite pan out).

We'll update this page with more details on The Paper's release strategy as it comes in.

The Paper cast: New and returning from The Office (US)

Sabrina Impacciatore as Valentina in The White Lotus. HBO

The Paper has attracted two big names to play its co-leads, with Star Wars and About Time alum Domhnall Gleeson teaming with The White Lotus season 2 breakout star Sabrina Impacciatore for the project.

According to Variety, Impacciatore plays the managing editor of an ailing local newspaper, Gleeson portrays its optimistic new reporter, while The Office (US) star Oscar Nuñez reprises his role of Oscar, who is now working as the paper's accountant.

The supporting cast of The Paper, all in as-yet-undisclosed roles, includes Melvin Gregg (Nine Perfect Strangers), Chelsea Frei (The Moodys), Ramona Young (Never Have I Ever), Gbemisola Ikumelo (Black Ops) and Tim Key (Mickey 17).

Here's the confirmed cast list for The Paper in full – we'll update this page with more information on the characters as it is revealed.

Domhnall Gleeson

Sabrina Impacciatore

Melvin Gregg

Chelsea Frei

Ramona Young

Gbemisola Ikumelo

Alex Edelman

Tim Key

Eric Rahill

Duane Shepard Sr.

Allan Havey

Nate Jackson

Mo Welch

Nancy Lenehan

Molly Ephraim

Tracy Letts

Oscar Nuñez as Oscar Martinez

The Paper plot: What is it about?

Steve Carell and Amy Ryan on the set of The Office (US). NBC Universal

The official synopsis, courtesy of NBC Universal, reads: "The documentary crew that immortalised Dunder Mifflin's Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it."

As mentioned above, the show will be set in the same universe as The Office (US), although it looks poised to tell a relatively independent story to its parent sitcom. In short: Don't expect a Steve Carell cameo at this stage.

Is there a trailer for The Paper?

Alas, there's no trailer for The Paper just yet. We'll update this page once any footage drops.

The Paper is coming soon to Peacock.

