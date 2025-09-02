The Paper's Domhnall Gleeson on what makes The Office spin-off "stand on its own"
The new sitcom is about "fighting the good fight – even if it feels like you're losing".
The Paper star Domhnall Gleeson has explained why the spin-off from massively successful sitcom The Office (US), which was itself inspired by the UK version, stands on its own from those two preceding shows.
Both the UK and US editions focused on employees at a mundane paper merchant – Wernham Hogg in Slough, Berkshire, and Dunder Mifflin in Scranton, Pennsylvania, respectively – where outlandish bosses sparked farcical scenarios.
This spiritual successor shifts focus to a fictional local newspaper operating out of the American midwestern town of Toledo, Ohio, which idealistic incoming editor Ned Sampson (Gleeson) is attempting to restore to its former glory.
Ned is certainly more reasonable and self-aware than David Brent or Michael Scott, but the show does boast two characters more akin to those nightmare bosses in the form of Tim Key's Ken Davies and Sabrina Impacciatore's Esmeralda Grand.
On what differentiates The Paper from The Office's most famous incarnations, Gleeson told RadioTimes.com: "There was a cringe humour that happened with [David Brent and Michael Scott], but that was part of what made them great.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
"If you look at how different those two characters are to each other – they're totally different, those actors made them totally [their own]. And the humour of each of those programmes is different from each other."
Gleeson continued: "And in a similar way, this is [different, but] probably closer to the American Office in terms of the tone.
"I think it's very hopeful in loads of ways, and all about fighting the good fight, even if it feels like you're losing. I loved that about it and I hope that's one of the things that makes it stand on its own two feet."
The Office (US) creator Greg Daniels is behind this spin-off, teaming up with Nathan for You's Michael Koman, while Chelsea Frei (The Life List), Melvin Gregg (Snowfall), Gbemisola Ikumelo (Black Ops) and a returning Óscar Núñez round out the cast.
The Paper premieres on Sky Max and NOW on Friday 5th September 2025.
Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Add The Paper to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.
Authors
David Craig is the Senior Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest and greatest scripted drama and comedy across television and streaming. Previously, he worked at Starburst Magazine, presented The Winter King Podcast for ITVX and studied Journalism at the University of Sheffield.