How would the likes of Will, Simon, Jay and Neil fare in the days of Ancient Rome? It's not exactly an obvious premise for a television show, but that's the closest we can get to imagining ITV2's new comedy Plebs which has released its first cast photo.

The six-part series features Tom Rosenthal (Friday Night Dinners) and Joel Fry (Trollied) as the owners of Grumio (Doctor Who's Ryan Sampson) - "a lazy slave with an attitude problem". The lads are joined by "sexy newcomer" Cynthia (Sophie Colquhoun) and her sarcastic slave Metella (The Inbetweeners Movie's Lydia Rose Bewley) who move into the digs next door.