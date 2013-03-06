The Inbetweeners meets Ancient Rome: first cast photo of Plebs
Tom Rosenthal, Joel Fry, Ryan Sampson, Sophie Colquhoun and Lydia Rose Bewley star in the new ITV2 comedy
How would the likes of Will, Simon, Jay and Neil fare in the days of Ancient Rome? It's not exactly an obvious premise for a television show, but that's the closest we can get to imagining ITV2's new comedy Plebs which has released its first cast photo.
The six-part series features Tom Rosenthal (Friday Night Dinners) and Joel Fry (Trollied) as the owners of Grumio (Doctor Who's Ryan Sampson) - "a lazy slave with an attitude problem". The lads are joined by "sexy newcomer" Cynthia (Sophie Colquhoun) and her sarcastic slave Metella (The Inbetweeners Movie's Lydia Rose Bewley) who move into the digs next door.
The show will plot the adventures of the "three desperate young men from the suburbs as they try to get laid, hold down jobs and climb the social ladder in the big city." So far, so Inbetweeners...
Here are the lads posing for the camera in their tunics and sandals:
Plebs is due to air on ITV2 later this year