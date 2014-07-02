The Inbetweeners 2: James Buckley says filming in Australia was like going on a "lads' holiday”
Ahead of the second movie’s release in August, the Jay Cartwright actor explains that Australia was an amazing country and he had quite the adventure while shooting...
The new Inbetweeners 2 movie shoot took place Down Under last winter and the film sees Jay, Will, Neil and Simon head off on an adventure in the Outback, where they come face to face with kangaroos and possibly koalas. The foursome also hit the beach at Byron Bay and also tried kayaking and zip lining during their trip.
''We were very lucky to spend a bit of time in the Outback,” explained James Buckley, who plays sleazy teenager Jay Cartwright. It “was an adventure. It's an amazing country and we loved being there.”
The cast and crew were welcomed with open arms in Australia, and were surprised at the popularity of the show. ''We were really shocked that so many people were happy to have us there,” said Buckley. “We had no idea that The Inbetweeners was so popular over there. It made for a really pleasurable trip.''
He told Bang Showbiz that travelling with his co-stars was like going on a “lads' holiday”, but explained that they had all matured a bit since the show started.
“On one of the down days, I was working unfortunately so I missed out, but the other lads went on a wine-tasting trip up in the mountains,” he said. "That's the sort of sophisticated lads we are [now]."
In the first Inbetweeners movie, Jay, Will, Neil and Simon go to the lively seaside resort of Malia, in Crete. The original film made an impressive £40m in box office revenue.
The Inbetweeners 2 is released August 6, 2014. See below for the movie's trailer:
