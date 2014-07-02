The cast and crew were welcomed with open arms in Australia, and were surprised at the popularity of the show. ''We were really shocked that so many people were happy to have us there,” said Buckley. “We had no idea that The Inbetweeners was so popular over there. It made for a really pleasurable trip.''

He told Bang Showbiz that travelling with his co-stars was like going on a “lads' holiday”, but explained that they had all matured a bit since the show started.

“On one of the down days, I was working unfortunately so I missed out, but the other lads went on a wine-tasting trip up in the mountains,” he said. "That's the sort of sophisticated lads we are [now]."

More like this

In the first Inbetweeners movie, Jay, Will, Neil and Simon go to the lively seaside resort of Malia, in Crete. The original film made an impressive £40m in box office revenue.

The Inbetweeners 2 is released August 6, 2014. See below for the movie's trailer:

Advertisement

Visit Australia with Radio Times Travel, see here for more details