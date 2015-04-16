Still, in fairness to the production team the characters might not be supposed to look particularly like the HBO series stars – after all, they’re joining fellow cast member Lena Dunham in the episode when it airs this autumn, and she doesn’t much resemble her yellow avatar either.

In the episode (called Every Man's Dream), Dunham plays a young chemist called Candace, a new squeeze of Homer’s who he takes up with after Marge files for divorce – and her Girls cast mates are the friends who don’t understand what she sees in the Simpsons patriarch.

"We're having a Girls reunion, even though Girls is still on the air," Simpsons producer Al Jean told EntertainmentWeekly. "They're asking her the question that anybody normally would: 'Why Homer?' — fulfilling the role that Patty and Selma have played on the show all these years."

All in all, it sounds like a fun crossover the likes of which we’ll hopefully see again from HBO. I mean, how much would you love to see Homer screwing everything up in Game of Thrones? It’s just waiting to happen.