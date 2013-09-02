Radio Times and Crime – 28 September 2013 6:30pm

More celebratory clips, followed by a look at Radio Times’ most memorable crime covers and a panel discussion with RT's TV editor Alison Graham about why the crime genre remains so potent, followed by a complete screening of a rare episode of Z Cars.

Panelists are Brian Blessed, bestselling author Sophie Hannah and Erin Kelly, whose first novel The Poison Tree, became a major ITV drama.

