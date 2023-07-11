The show also stars Tone Bell, Tasha Smith and Liza Treyger, but when will viewers be able to watch it on the streamer?

Read on for everything you need to know about Survival of the Thickest on Netflix.

When will Survival of the Thickest be released on Netflix?

Michelle Buteau as Mavis and Tone Bell as Khalil in Survival of the Thickest Vanessa Clifton/Netflix

All eight episodes of Survival of the Thickest will be available on Netflix from Thursday 13th July 2023.

The series was first reported as being in the works in early 2022, and is produced by A24.

What is Survival of the Thickest about?

Marouane Zotti as Luca and Michelle Buteau as Mavis in Survival of the Thickest. Vanessa Clifton/Netflix

The official synopsis for Survival of the Thickest says that it centres on Mavis Beaumont, who is "Black, plus-size and newly single (not by her choice!)", and who unexpectedly finds herself having to rebuild her life as a struggling stylist.

The synopsis continued: "She's determined to not only survive but thrive with the support of her chosen family, a body positive attitude, and a cute v-neck with some lip gloss."

The series is based on writer and star Michelle Buteau’s book of essays of the same name.

Survival of the Thickest cast - who stars in the Netflix comedy?

Michelle Visage as Avery in Survival of the Thickest. Emily V. Aragones/Netflix

Survival of the Thickest is created by and stars Marry Me and Always Be My Maybe star Michelle Buteau, with the rest of the main cast filled out by Tone Bell (The United States vs Billie Holiday), Tasha Smith (Empire) and Christine Horn (Snowfall).

Meanwhile, the supporting cast features the likes of Michelle Visage (RuPaul's Drag Race UK) and Taylor Selé (Queens).

Here's a full list of the cast for Survival of the Thickest:

Michelle Buteau as Mavis

Tone Bell as Khalil

Tasha Smith as Marley

Liza Treyger as Jade

Taylor Selé as Jacque

Marouane Zotti as Luca

Anissa Felix as India

Garcelle Beauvais as Natasha Karina

Anthony Michael Lopez as Bruce

Peppermint as Peppermint

Michelle Visage as Avery

Sarah Cooper as Sydney

Allan K Washington as Trent

Survival of the Thickest trailer

You can watch the trailer for Survival of the Thickest right here now.

Survival of the Thickest will stream on Netflix from Thursday 13th July 2023. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

