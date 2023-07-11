Survival of the Thickest: Release date, cast and news for Netflix comedy
Michelle Buteau has created and stars in this Netflix comedy-drama.
Comedian, writer and actor Michelle Buteau has written and stars in the brand new comedy-drama series Survival of the Thickest, which is coming to Netflix this July.
The series is based on Buteau's book of essays of the same name, and follows her character Mavis, a Black, plus-size and newly single woman trying to rebuild her life as a struggling stylist.
The show also stars Tone Bell, Tasha Smith and Liza Treyger, but when will viewers be able to watch it on the streamer?
Read on for everything you need to know about Survival of the Thickest on Netflix.
When will Survival of the Thickest be released on Netflix?
All eight episodes of Survival of the Thickest will be available on Netflix from Thursday 13th July 2023.
The series was first reported as being in the works in early 2022, and is produced by A24.
What is Survival of the Thickest about?
The official synopsis for Survival of the Thickest says that it centres on Mavis Beaumont, who is "Black, plus-size and newly single (not by her choice!)", and who unexpectedly finds herself having to rebuild her life as a struggling stylist.
The synopsis continued: "She's determined to not only survive but thrive with the support of her chosen family, a body positive attitude, and a cute v-neck with some lip gloss."
The series is based on writer and star Michelle Buteau’s book of essays of the same name.
Survival of the Thickest cast - who stars in the Netflix comedy?
Survival of the Thickest is created by and stars Marry Me and Always Be My Maybe star Michelle Buteau, with the rest of the main cast filled out by Tone Bell (The United States vs Billie Holiday), Tasha Smith (Empire) and Christine Horn (Snowfall).
Meanwhile, the supporting cast features the likes of Michelle Visage (RuPaul's Drag Race UK) and Taylor Selé (Queens).
Here's a full list of the cast for Survival of the Thickest:
- Michelle Buteau as Mavis
- Tone Bell as Khalil
- Tasha Smith as Marley
- Liza Treyger as Jade
- Taylor Selé as Jacque
- Marouane Zotti as Luca
- Anissa Felix as India
- Garcelle Beauvais as Natasha Karina
- Anthony Michael Lopez as Bruce
- Peppermint as Peppermint
- Michelle Visage as Avery
- Sarah Cooper as Sydney
- Allan K Washington as Trent
Survival of the Thickest trailer
You can watch the trailer for Survival of the Thickest right here now.
Survival of the Thickest will stream on Netflix from Thursday 13th July 2023. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
