On whether the famous lovebirds are still going strong, Aniston was unequivocal, confirming: “Yes, absolutely.”

During the series, which ran from 1994 to 2004, Ross and Rachel had a baby together, Emma, who would have just turned 17 by now.

“Emma’s grown up,” Aniston told NBC. “She’s in high school.”

More like this

Aniston’s Murder Mystery co-star Adam Sandler jokingly added: “She’s vaping in high school and you’re just looking another way.”

Baby Emma was played by twins Cali and Noelle Sheldon, here’s a photo of what they look like now.

Advertisement

Beware, it will make you feel very old.