Starstruck's Emma Sidi teases guest cameos in season 2

While fans of the show are excited to see Jessie, Tom (Nikesh Patel) and Cath (Minnie Driver) back on our screens, sitcom star Emma Sidi, who plays Kate, has teased some of the guest stars we can expect to make cameos.

BBC Three's Starstruck returns for season 2 next week, with Rose Matafeo reprising the role of Jessie – a 20-something New Zealander who discovers after a one-night stand that she's actually slept with a major movie star.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview, Sidi said: "Russell Tovey's in this series, he was really great. It was a really weird thing when he came on set because I was starstruck! Am I going to keep on saying the name of this show to describe how I feel all the time?

"And then also Jordan Stephens, who was originally in Rizzle Kicks. He plays a celebrity at the party and he is great."

She continued: "He plays a young actor who's just been working with George Clooney and through me, he kind of realises that maybe George Clooney was bullying him on set. Obviously, it's not based on reality.

"Jordan, I think because he's actually been kind of celebrity for well over a decade and had one foot in that world at all times, he brought a really interesting perspective to that character. It's really funny to see on screen."

Season 2 of Starstruck picks up where the previous finale left off, with Jessie deciding whether to go home to New Zealand or stay in the UK with Tom, while Kate finds herself torn between domesticated life with her boyfriend Ian (Al Roberts) and the celebrity lifestyle that comes with Tom.

"There is a moment actually where she has one step into the world of celebrity and is sort of tempted. I think Kate and Jessie are both characters that don't really care about celebrity too much – that's sort of their interesting position in this world.

"But there's a celebrity part in episode 3 and Kate gets a bit of a taste for it, and in that moment has to work out does she want to go that way? Or is she going to stay true to Ian?"

Starstruck season 2 will air on Monday 7th February 2022 at 10pm on BBC Three.