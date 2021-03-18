Staged season 2 extended episodes with bonus material to stream exclusively on BritBox

While there’s no word yet on whether Staged will return for a third season, fans can look forward to some brand new content from the hit comedy series when the latest batch of episodes arrive on BritBox next month.

David Tennant and Michael Sheen star as heightened versions of themselves in the sitcom, which has been one of the few good things to come out of the coronavirus lockdown.

The second series will be added to the BritBox line-up on Thursday 1st April as part of an April Fool’s Comedy Collection, with each episode featuring an extra seven minutes of unseen material not included in the original broadcast.

Staged followed a similar release strategy during its first series, which aired 15-minute episodes on BBC One, before dropping 22-minute editions on Netflix last September.

Rather than entirely new scenes that would alter the story that has been told, the new content extends those that were included in the original – featuring witty never-before-heard lines.

However, unlike the previous outing, the longer version of Staged series two will be a BritBox exclusive, so fans will have to head over to the BBC and ITV’s shared streaming platform to watch.

Written, filmed and produced during lockdown, the comedy series has been a prime example of art from adversity, earning glowing reviews and recently winning the Best Comedy prize at the RadioTimes.com Awards.

On the prospect of a third series, creator Simon Evans said: “If there was the opportunity… to make some more, if the context were right, then that would be lovely. But I’ve seen enough things try to outstay their welcome, so the last thing I would want to do is to damage what I’m really proud [of]… so I wouldn’t want to risk that.”

Staged series 2 is coming to BritBox on Thursday 1st April. While you’re waiting, visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.