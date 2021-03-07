RadioTimes.com Awards 2021: full list of winners

You came out in your thousands to vote for the winners of the RadioTimes.com Awards 2021 and the results are in.

We announced the results during a star-studded virtual ceremony – which you can catch up on over on our Facebook page.

Read on for all the big winners from the RadioTimes.com Awards 2021!

Best Drama: Des

ITV

Danny Mays, who accepted the award on behalf of Des, commented: “I’d love to give a huge, heartfelt thank you to all of the readers of Radio Times who voted Des Best Drama at this year’s awards. We are absolutely thrilled to bits, thank you so much. The response to the show has been phenomenal, with over 15 million viewers tuning in to watch the series and for that we couldn’t be prouder. Collectively as a group, we set out to tell the true story, the real story behind the controversial Dennis Nilsen case. We wanted to challenge the audience’s perceptions by highlighting the plight of the victims, their extended families, the police investigation, and of course the young homeless and vulnerable who were at the absolute centre of our story.”

Best Comedy: Staged

BBC

David Tennant said of Staged‘s win: “Just wanted to drop by and say how chuffed we are that Staged has won this prize. It means so much to us that it’s connected with everyone who reads the Radio Times and everyone who watched the show this year. It was great fun to make and it’s meant so much to us.”

Best Sci-Fi/Fantasy: Doctor Who

Jodie Whittaker and Mandip Gill on the win for Doctor Who: “We just want to say thank you so much to all our fans and to everybody who voted, to everyone at Radio Times. We’re absolutely delighted, and this is such a massive honour so thank you!”

Best Entertainment: Strictly Come Dancing

Tess Daly said of Strictly Come Dancing‘s win: “We just wanted to say the most enormous thank you to the brilliant readers of Radio Times for voting Strictly Come Dancing 2020 your favourite Entertainment Show. Last year was a strange year, it was a difficult year for all of us, and it means so much to know that we brought some joy into your homes at such an unprecedented time.”

Claudia Winkleman added: “Thank you so much to our brilliant judges, our dancers who are extraordinary, the wonderful cast of 2020. Thank you to the BBC and to BBC studios for their constant support, but mainly this award is for the Strictly team who against all the odds got us on air and we are still very much in awe. Thank you so very much for the award.”

Best Factual: David Attenborough: a Life on Our Planet

Jonnie Hughes, producer and director, told us: “On behalf of David, the whole team and myself, thank you so much to the RadioTimes.com readers for voting for our film to win best factual at this year’s awards. It means a lot to us that the people watching the film thought it had value. It’s a very important message that we needed to tell everyone and it’s fantastic to see so many embracing the story, reacting to it, and passing it on. Thank you all very much for your interest in the film and we’re very grateful to have received this award.”

Best Soap: Neighbours

Neighbours’ Jackie Woodburne and Alan Fletcher told us: “We are all so excited to be voted as Best Soap at the Radio Times awards. On behalf of the entire cast and crew of Neighbours, thank you so much, we’re very grateful. Keep watching, and stay safe.”

Best Film: Soul

Peter Docter, Director of Soul, said: “Thank you Radio Times readers for voting Soul Best Film of the year – that’s amazing. I’m Pete Docter the director of the film and on behalf of myself and the entire crew, our co-director Kemp Powers, producer Dana Murray, our entire fabulous cast, we’re so thankful. It’s been an amazing journey working on this film and realising how things we don’t really value in our lives are often the most important stuff. It’s given us a new chance to look out on the world and say thank you, be grateful for what we have – and this award certainly goes into that category. We’re so thankful – thank you!”

Sporting Moment of the Year: Liverpool lift the Premier League trophy for the first time in 30 years

Getty Images

Virgil Van Dijk who plays centre-back for Liverpool said of his team’s win: “Thank you to Radio Times readers for putting our Premier League win as Sporting Moment of the Year. Hope you’re all well, stay safe, and hope to see you soon.”

TV Moment of the Year: Dame Judi Dench slams Tennant and Sheen in Staged

Dame Judi Dench was on hand to accept the award, and told us: “I’m absolutely delighted to be given the TV Moment of the Year from the Radio Times. Thank you very much indeed.”

TV 100: Michaela Coel

BBC’s Director of Content, Charlotte Moore, said of Michael’s win: “Michaela Coel is a rare and special talent, both in front of and behind the camera, who has more than earnt her place at the top of this year’s list as writer, creator, co-director and lead of I May Destroy You. It was game-changing and undoubtedly one of the most powerful shows of 2020. We are incredibly lucky to have someone with Michaela’s courage and vision at the forefront of British drama.

“Her originality of voice takes my breath away, she has the ability to flip from darkness to comedy and back again. It can feel uncomfortable at times, even painful, but that’s the beauty of her genius. I’m incredibly excited to see what she’s does next.”

You can find the full RadioTimes.com TV 100 list here.

