The series follows hectic mother-of-two Lauren who, in her search for sex without commitment, develops the 'Spreadsheet'; a database of sex options, customised to ensure variety and order amidst the chaos of her life.

Katherine Parkinson has swapped London for Melbourne, going down under for new Paramount Plus Australia sitcom Spreadsheet.

The series is now coming to the UK and airing on Channel 4, with the broadcasters Head Head of Acquisitions, Nick Lee, saying: “Spreadsheet is a hilarious, risqué comedy which we are thrilled to be showing on Channel 4 and All 4. It has a distinctive, strong voice which we know will really resonate with our audience.”

Read on for everything you need to know about Spreadsheet.

Spreadsheet release date

Katherine Parkinson and Kevin Hoffbauer in Spreadsheet Channel 4

While Spreadsheet was released last year on Paramount Plus Australia, it is just now hitting screens in the UK.

The first two episodes will air back to back on Channel 4 from 10:05pm on Wednesday 18th May 2022. After that, the full series will become available to watch on All 4.

What is Spreadsheet about?

The official synopsis for Spreadsheet says it poses the question, "can women really have it all – if by ‘all’ we mean sexual freedom, a career, a family and their sanity?"

"Spreadsheet looks to answer this conundrum, centring on a divorced, hectic mother-of-two Lauren (Katherine Parkinson) who is looking for sex without commitment," the synopsis continues. "Answering a call from a horny guy while her child has a meltdown about toothpaste and she struggles to find that crucial piece of paperwork for court, while dealing with ridiculous questions from her twit of an ex-husband Jake, is not the erotic experience she’s after.

"To get what she wants, Lauren is going to need a watertight planner. With the help of best friend Alex (Rowan Witt), Lauren develops the ‘Spreadsheet’: a database of sex options, customised to ensure her sushi train of sex rolls around with variety and order amidst the chaos of her life. What Lauren didn’t expect was a slew of needy men, which apparently even a well-managed excel tracker can’t control."

Who's in the cast for Spreadsheet?

The cast of Spreadsheet Channel 4

Katherine Parkinson (The IT Crowd, Here We Go) plays Lauren, alongside a cast of Australian actors. She said of her casting in the series: "It was so much fun filming Spreadsheet in Melbourne with the most brilliant team of people. I loved living Lauren’s hectic life for a few months, and I am thinking about going on dating apps myself now."

Here's a full list of the Spreadsheet cast:

Katherine Parkinson as Lauren

Rowan Witt as Alex

Stephen Curry as Matt

Katrina Milosevic as Ange

Robbie J. Magasiva as Jake

Ryan Shelton as Simon

Zahra Newman as Helena

Kerry Armstrong as Carol

Richard Piper as Roger

Christie Whelan Browne as Nancy

Bernard Curry as Nathan

Spreadsheet trailer

There isn't a specific Channel 4 trailer available to watch online but you can watch the Paramount Plus Australia trailer for Spreadsheet here.

Spreadsheet starts Wednesday 18th May 2022 at 10:05pm on Channel 4, with the full series then becoming available on All 4. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

