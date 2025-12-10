South Park is winding down from a manic few months, which have seen Trey Parker and Matt Stone race to keep up with an ever-changing news cycle and a worryingly unstable world.

Ad

The show has proven that, even after nearly three decades, it is more than capable of ruffling feathers and courting controversy, with the citizens of South Park getting into more jaw-dropping scenarios across the last ten chapters.

The creative team will now be taking a well-deserved break, but the future of South Park is secure, following a major deal (valued at $1.5 billion) which will keep the animated series on Comedy Central and Paramount Plus for another five years.

Their long-held position at Paramount might also entice the show to comment on a recent media news story that has dominated headlines in recent days – more on that potential storyline below, as well as some good old fashioned release date speculation.

South Park. Paramount

South Park fans have endured a rather chaotic release pattern as of late, with inconsistent gaps between seasons and abrupt episode delays making it difficult to predict precisely when the show will return.

On the one hand, showrunners Trey Parker and Matt Stone might want an extended break after their recent production challenges, but they could be tempted back sooner given such huge news stories are continuing to break.

Whichever the case, we can be relatively sure that South Park season 29 will premiere at some point in 2026.

South Park season 29 plot speculation: What could happen next?

South Park season 27. Comedy Central

South Park seasons 27 and 28, which aired back-to-back over the past few months, have been unrelenting in their criticism of President Donald Trump and the broader state of politics in the United States.

By the time season 29 comes around, it seems highly unlikely that these complaints will have gone away, so we can probably expect more brutal satire of the current administration and its most controversial figures.

Closer to home, Parker and Stone may attempt to comment on the recent discourse around a potential acquisition of Warner Bros by Paramount – the very same company that hosts South Park.

Paramount and Netflix are currently locked in a fierce battle for the historic Hollywood film studio, with the outcome unclear at the time of writing this article – but perhaps it will have come into focus by South Park season 29's premiere.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

The proposed business deal has stoked fears in both directions, with questions raised over Netflix's support (or lack thereof) for the cinema industry as well as the Paramount-owning Ellison family's proximity to Trump.

The US President could well decide to block both of the proposed deals, amid commentary that either one could risk creating a monopoly, as one of the media giants would be significantly bolstered by WB's existing empire.

South Park creators Parker and Stone made it clear that they wouldn't be holding back their opinions and criticisms during the second Trump term, so don't assume they would shy away from mocking even their own employers for season 29 storylines.

Is there a South Park season 29 trailer?

Alas, there's no footage from South Park season 29 just yet. We'll update this page when a teaser drops.

South Park is available to stream on Paramount Plus.

Ad