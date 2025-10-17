If it seems like just last month we were in the middle of South Park season 27, that's because we were!

The raucous animated sitcom continues to throw curve balls to an audience frantically trying to keep up, with the latest twist being a surprise new season launching without any prior warning.

This week's episode, titled Twisted Christian, ushered in the 28th season to the bemusement of most viewers, with TheWrap reporting that the reason for the sudden renumbering hasn't been made public.

Nor is it reflected in the actual content of the episode, which continues the same plot threads set up in season 27, revolving primarily around the satirisation of President Donald Trump and the current state of American politics.

The confusing formatting notwithstanding, we're still poised to get four more episodes of South Park before the year is up – here's your guide to the full release schedule for season 28.

When is South Park season 28 episode 2 released?

South Park Paramount

South Park season 28 episode 2 is currently scheduled for release on Thursday 30th October 2025, premiering first at 10pm on Comedy Central UK, before heading to Paramount Plus shortly thereafter.

This puts UK-based fans only one day behind viewers in the US, due primarily to the time difference between the two countries.

How many episodes are in South Park season 28?

At this stage, your guess is as good as ours! But barring any more unexpected changes, we'd expect South Park season 28 to consist of five episodes in total.

TheWrap reports that the plan of creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone is still to release 10 episodes in total this year (suggested to be the five that comprised season 27, and a further five in season 28).

South Park season 28 release schedule

South Park season 27 Paramount

South Park's recent release pattern has been chaotic at best, but at present, this looks to be the schedule for the remainder of season 28 – which is due to conclude in mid-December.

South Park season 28 episode 1 – Twisted Christian – Thursday 16th October 2025 (out now)

South Park season 28 episode 2 – title TBC – Thursday 30th October 2025

South Park season 28 episode 3 – title TBC – Thursday 13th November 2025

South Park season 28 episode 4 – title TBC – Thursday 27th November 2025

South Park season 28 episode 5 – title TBC – Thursday 11th December 2025

South Park is available to stream on Paramount Plus.

