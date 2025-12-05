One of the biggest shifts in the entertainment industry for decades is about to occur, as Netflix has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Warner Bros Discovery, including its film and television studios, HBO Max and HBO.

The development comes after a drawn-out bidding war for the WBD's assets between Netflix and rivals Paramount and Comcast.

The deal is worth nearly $83 billion and is expected to close in 2026. The streamer said the cash and stock transaction is valued at $27.75 per WBD share, with a total enterprise value of approximately $82.7 billion (equity value of $72.0 billion).

However, Netflix's planned merger with WBD is likely to face strong regulatory scrutiny as it would result in the combination of two of the biggest streaming services in the US.

Wondering what the deal would mean for Netflix subscribers? Read on for everything we know so far.

What does Netflix acquiring Warner Bros Discovery mean for viewers like you?

It’s not a done deal yet, and you’re not going to instantly have access to a host of new titles on Netflix, but eventually it will mean that the streamer will gain access to the vast library of Warner Bros' content, which includes the Harry Potter and DC Comics franchises.

Netflix will also get hold of all HBO shows, which include Succession and Game of Thrones.

The streamer will also take control of an extensive TV archive that includes Friends and The Big Bang Theory, both of which are scheduled to be removed from Netflix at the end of the year, and classic movies such as Casablanca and Citizen Kane.

In a statement shared on Friday, Ted Sarandos, the co-chief executive of Netflix, said "Our mission has always been to entertain the world."

He continued: "By combining Warner Bros' incredible library of shows and movies – from timeless classics like Casablanca and Citizen Kane to modern favourites like Harry Potter and Friends – with our culture-defining titles like Stranger Things, KPop Demon Hunters and Squid Game, we'll be able to do that even better.

"Together, we can give audiences more of what they love and help define the next century of storytelling."

David Zaslav, President and CEO of Warner Bros Discovery, said: "Today's announcement combines two of the greatest storytelling companies in the world to bring to even more people the entertainment they love to watch the most.”

The streamer also said it expects to maintain Warner Bros’ current operations, including theatrical releases for films.

Could the price of Netflix subscriptions increase?

Naturally, the question on many viewers’ lips will be whether the acquisition will affect their monthly subscription cost.

At present, the answer to this is unknown, but it seems rather likely that Netflix will hike prices in order to offset acquisition costs.

Currently, Netflix's lowest price tier is the Standard with Ads-tier for £5.99 a month, and after that it's £12.99 a month for Standard and £18.99 for Premium.

