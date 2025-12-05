Sky has unveiled the final trailer for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms ahead of the series' premiere.

The six-part series, which is based on George RR Martin's popular trio of Dunk and Egg novellas and will serve as a prequel to Game of Thrones, will be released on Sky and NOW on 19th January 2026, with episodes airing weekly.

Set 100 years before Game of Thrones, and 72 years after House of the Dragon, the story will take a view of Westeros from the ground up, following Dunk and his resourceful squire “Egg”, who is actually the young Aegon V Targaryen, as they journey through the Seven Kingdoms.

The footage shows the lowly hedge knight arriving in the small town of Ashford Meadow in the middle of the Reach in Westeros, where he attempts to earn some money by entering a tourney as a knight - only to be mocked by those around him - and appears to have a lighter tone than Game of Thrones.

The trailer also gives fans a first look at the series’ take on the Targaryens, and they’re certainly not being put on the pedestal we're used to.

"If I can call myself a champion, some great house might take me into its service, perhaps even house Targayren", Dunk says, before Raymun (Shaun Thomas) warns him that Targaryens are "incestuous aliens" and "tyrants".

Watch the trailer for yourself below:

The release of the trailer comes as A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms gears up to start shooting its second season.

Showrunner Ira Parker announced the news at HBO Max's presentation in London on Wednesday (3rd December), revealing that season 2 is set to begin production next week in Belfast, Ireland.

The second season is expected to premiere in 2027.

Dexter Sol Ansell as a bald Prince Aegon "Egg" Targaryen in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

Parker previously revealed that the Game of Thrones spin-off will break from franchise tradition in a big way.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Parker revealed the new series won’t feature the grand title sequence that was present in both Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.

Talking about how this decision was made in order to reflect the attitude of main character Dunk, Parker said: "All decisions came down to Dunk, trying to channel the type of person he is into every aspect of this show, even the title sequence."

He continued: "The title sequences on the original [Game of Thrones] and House of Dragon are big and epic and incredible. Ramin Djawadi’s score is orchestral and large and beautiful. That's not really Dunk’s MO. He’s plain and he’s simple and he’s to-the-point. He doesn't have a lot of flash to him."

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will be released on 18th January on HBO. House of the Dragon series 1 and 2 are available to stream on Sky and NOW – find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.

