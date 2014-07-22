Steve Coogan is getting something of a tribute from Gold this weekend when they play back to back Coogan shows such as Knowing Me, Knowing You, I'm Alan Partridge and The Trip.

To mark the occasion, Gold asked the Alan Partridge star to record some links and intros. I wonder if they thought it would be quite this time consuming...

Rather than settling down in the recording studio to get the job done, Coogan mucks around, pulling funny faces and talking in silly voices.

Yep, this is over two minutes of Steve Coogan outtakes. You can thank us later.

Steve Coogan's On The Telly is on Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 July from 9:00pm on Gold

