Although he did make a short-lived appearance in Halloween episode Treehouse of Horror XIX, you might say Prince is one of the glaring omissions from the ranks of stars who've been immortalised in their own episode of The Simpsons.

It's not for a lack of enthusiasm from the show's producers though, who had a script centred around the Purple One ready to go for seasons four or five. Apparently Prince wasn't completely happy with the story, and it stalled and in the end was never made.