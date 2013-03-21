Life's Too Short may not have got a second series, but it is going to go out in style if this first clip from the 60-minute Easter special is anything to go by.

Advertisement

Featuring everyone's favourite washed-up celebrity trio, Shaun Williamson, Keith Chegwin and Les Dennis, the video sees Warwick Davis introducing one of the most exhilirating live performances ever commited to film.

Advertisement

Written by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, Life's Too Short ran for one seven episode series in autumn 2011. The concluding special will be broadcast on Saturday 30 March at 10pm on BBC2.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement