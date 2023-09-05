While some of the spoilers are simply impossible to unravel, others are seemingly more straightforward – although we’re certain there will be plenty of unexpected moments throughout the comedy’s last hurrah.

Ncuti Gatwa as Eric Effiong and Asa Butterfield as Otis Milburn in Sex Education season 4. Thomas Wood/Netflix

Read on to get a flavour of what’s in store in Sex Education season 4.

Episode 1

Synopsis: Maeve butts heads with X. Oceans apart, will her connection with Otis sizzle or fizzle? An attempted X leads to a hairy situation.

Speculation: With Maeve and Otis attempting a long-distance romance, spicing things up in the bedroom will require them to get creative, which suggests nude photos and videos are going to play a role. But following Otis's previous problems with ejaculation, it's likely this little experiment will prove challenging for him.

Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy has also joined the season 4 cast as Thomas Molloy, a cult author who is tutoring Maeve in the States. Could there be conflict between the pair?

Episode 2

Synopsis: When a popular couple is on the rocks, Otis eyes an opportunity. Eric finds X. Surprises in the bedroom leave X questioning X sexuality.

Speculation: Eric and Adam's relationship broke down in season 3, but could a new beau be on the cards for Eric? Or something else entirely...?

He promised to invest time in his own wellbeing following his tumultuous love life, which should lead him to some interesting places.

Ncuti Gatwa stars in Sex Education. Sam Taylor/Netflix

Elsewhere, one of Sex Education's greatest strengths is its showcasing of the fluid nature of sexuality. With Viv and Jackson featuring in the thumbnail for episode 3, could one of them be re-evaluating their identity? The episode 5 description indicates that it's the latter...

Episode 3

Synopsis: A scathing review rattles X. Adam and Michael bond over life as a bachelor. Ruby helps Otis with his X – and his X.

Speculation: Otis and Ruby aren't together anymore, but thankfully they're still able to support one another in times of crisis – and straight-talking Ruby is obviously the ultimate go-to when you need no-nonsense relationship advice.

Elsewhere, could Jean have received a 'scathing review' on a piece of published work? Her sex advice is considered controversial by some. Or could Maeve's new tutor have dealt her an academic blow?

Episode 4

Synopsis: Tragedy X. Jean's saving grace is Otis's worst nightmare. Ruby does X. X asks out Cal – but there's a twist.

Speculation: Tragedy strikes?! Your guess is as good as ours on that one. Let's just hope that whatever crushing development awaits – no death, we beg – is revolved, and STAT!

As for Cal, their relationship with Jackson didn't work out in season 3, but could the pair have rekindled their connection in season 4? Or is there a new love interest for Cal? There are a number of new characters joining the cast...

Episode 5

Synopsis: Jean struggles to find joy in motherhood. Between heated debates and a X with X, can Otis X? Jackson has an identity crisis.

Speculation: Otis has had more than his fair share of problems to manage across the show's three seasons, from spats with his mum to romantic dilemmas, and the final instalment is no exception.

As mentioned previously, it's Jackson who is struggling to reconcile how he used to perceive himself with his evolving wants and needs.

Episode 6

Synopsis: X are never easy, but this one's a mess. With emotions firing on all cylinders, X finds the right words. Aimee gets X; Eric gets X.

Speculation: Three-point turns are never easy? Long-term relationships are never easy? Goodbyes are never easy?

Take your pick!

Alistair Petrie as Michael Groff and Connor Swindells as Adam Groff in Sex Education Season 4. Samuel Taylor/Netflix

Episode 7

Synopsis: X inaction sparks collective action. A X argument years in the making finally boils over. X makes things right – and makes a bold choice.

Speculation: Lisa McGrillis has joined season 4 as Jean's sister Joanna, which indicates they could be at the centre of the 'argument years in the making'.

Elsewhere, multiple Sex Education characters have made 'bold choices' across the series to date. Perhaps Maeve is settled in the US and sees her future there, at least for the time being. If that is the case, will Otis be the one to up sticks and head to her in the name of love?

Episode 8

Synopsis: Cavendish rallies to search for X. As Eric finds his X, X discovers X. Much like love, truth takes many forms – and it will out.

Speculation: Episode 8, the run-time for which is a bumper 83 minutes, looks set to bring the drama when someone disappears. We know Jean is struggling with her new baby, but could that evolve into something much more desperate and urgent.

Or perhaps it's a cry for help from Jackson, who is wrestling with identity issues.

Sex Education season 4 arrives on Netflix on 21st September. Seasons 1-3 are streaming now. Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix – or see what else is on with our TV Guide. Visit our Drama hub for all the latest news.

