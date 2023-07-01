"I definitely... I would be surprised if we didn't do something like that again, like a film or something," she said. "I know we're not going to make the series again, but we like each other too much to not do something again!"

She added: "It's so funny when people ask us about it and say like, the fans were really upset that there there's no more of it. And I'm like, hold on, it's harder for me! I lost my job, I lost my friends! It ended and we didn't want it to end. So yeah, we definitely I think are going... there's nothing in the works, but I would be surprised [if we didn't do something.]”

The multi-award-winning show aired its finale more than three years ago after growing significantly in popularity during its six-season run, and Hampshire is still very fond looking back on the memories.

"I kept so much stuff from the set that is very... like anytime I open my box of memories of like Stevie's name tag, and the book Mr. Rose gave me and the big painting of the stag like, oh yeah, it's so special to me," she said.

And her comments about a reunion follow on from those made by Eugene Levy earlier this year, with the star and co-creator telling RadioTimes.com that "we've never stopped thinking about what might happen down the line" and that he was "open to anything".

For her new film, Hampshire has reunited with star/writer and director double act Jonas Chernick and Sean Garrity, who he previously worked with on the film My Awkward Sexual Adventure in 2012 – three years before she first played the role of Stevie. And she enjoyed getting the chance to work with the pair again, especially given the two films are in some ways connected.

"My Awkward Sexual Adventure was a comedy about someone in their 20s discovering sex, and it was funny and we got along just so well," she explained. The new film, on the other hand, is about what happens when a couple has been together for a decade – with their sex life perhaps now missing a spark.

The End Of Sex

"I love how relatable that is, at least to me and Jonas – he's married and I've been married," she said. "And what I love is watching the film with an audience who, whatever stage of a relationship you're in... if you haven't been in a relationship and experienced the things that come with long-term relationships, then we want to know your secret because most people definitely identify with these characters in a way that feels quite liberating to see.

"Because people are like, kind of nervous laughter and then they see another person laughing and they're like, 'Oh, you too!'"

Hampshire describes the film as like "one of those sex comedies that I haven't seen in a while like Knocked Up or This is 40" and hopes that she, Chernwick, and Garrity can continue to revisit the genre every decade.

"We'll probably do one every 10 years," she laughs. "I heard that in those old folks homes, they have a really high rate of STDs because they do it a lot in there. So I think the goal might be for our last film to probably end in the senior citizens home!"

