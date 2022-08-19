Several of the show's main cast – including Tanya Reynolds (Lily), Patricia Allison (Ola) and Rakhee Thakrar (Miss Sands) – had already revealed they would not be back for the new run of episodes.

Netflix has announced the start of production on a fourth season of Sex Education , confirming which cast will be returning to the series.

It's now been announced, however, that Asa Butterfield (Otis), Gillian Anderson (Jean), Ncuti Gatwa (Eric), Aimee Lou Wood (Aimee), Emma Mackey (Maeve), Connor Swindells (Adam), Kedar Williams-Stirling (Jackson), Mimi Keene (Ruby), George Robinson (Isaac), Chinenye Ezeudu (Viv), Dua Saleh (Cal), Alistair Petrie (Michael Groff) and Samantha Spiro (Maureen Groff).

They'll be joined by a number of major new cast additions, including Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy, who'll playing Thomas Molloy, a famous author and Maeve’s US course tutor at her Ivy League college.

Dan Levy and Emma Mackey in Sex Education season 4 Netflix

Doctor Who’s Thaddea Graham will also appear in the new season, alongside Marie Reuther (Kamikaze) and newcomers Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, Reda Elazouar, Bella Maclean and Imani Yahshua.

The official synopsis for season four also reveals more of what fans can expect, confirming that Moordale Secondary has closed for the events of the third season, with much of the show's cast relocating to a new sixth form college.

It reads: "Following the closure of Moordale Secondary, Otis and Eric now face a new frontier - their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, whilst Eric is praying they won’t be losers again.

"But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students - they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level. There’s daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being… kind?!

"Viv is totally thrown by the college’s student-led, non-competitive approach, while Jackson is still struggling to get over Cal. Aimee tries something new by taking an Art A Level and Adam grapples with whether mainstream education is for him.

"Over in the US, Maeve is living her dream at prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy. Otis is pining after her, whilst adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus…"

Filming on Sex Education season 4 is currently underway in Wales and will continue until 2023.

