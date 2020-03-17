When does Netflix plan to film Sex Education season 3?

Just after the successful release of season two, Netflix announced in February that Sex Education had been commissioned for a third season – and that it would go into production "this year", i.e. 2020.

There's been no word since on a more exact date.

Will filming for Sex Education be postponed?

According to a Netflix spokesperson, there will be "no changes for now" as principal photography has yet to begin.

At this stage, however, it's hard to know what the knock-on effects of the coronavirus shutdown will be. We'll keep this page updated as we find out more.

When will Sex Education season 3 be released?

Season one came out in January 2019, and season two came out in January 2020. Based on those dates, we had been hoping to see season three in January 2021 – though Netflix has not confirmed an air date, writing on YouTube: "Pre-empting comments: no news on the date yet."