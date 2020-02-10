In the teaser clip, Petrie peruses an art gallery displaying portraits of the show's colourful cast of characters.

Though there's no word yet on when Sex Education's third season will be released, Netflix has confirmed that new episodes will go into production later this year.

Series creator Laurie Nunn previously told The Hollywood Reporter that she thinks the show’s characters have “got legs” and that Sex Education could run for several more seasons.

“I think I could do some more with them if we’re given the chance,” she said. “[Netflix] is very supportive and really wanting us to tell the stories that we feel passionate about. It really feels like we’re all on the same page, wanting to make the same show.”

Season two saw Otis (Asa Buttefield) finally confess his feelings for Maeve (Emma Mackey) in an emotional voicemail – only for it to be deleted by her new friend Isaac (George Robinson) before she can listen.

Sex Education director Ben Taylor defended the cliffhanger ending, telling BT TV, "I love being p**sed off at stuff. You think you want it, but you don’t.

“I think about it all the time, because you want [the show] to be satisfying and nourishing and all the right things. They don’t get it [in the ending], but five minutes before on screen, Eric (Ncutia Gatwa) gets a moment with Adam (Connor Swindells) which for me is one of the greatest romantic gestures.

“They get their moment. But if you go around and give everyone their moment it may get a bit sugary.”

