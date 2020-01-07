Although claiming that he's given up the sex clinic, we see Otis (Asa Butterfield) continually asked for advice from his fellow students (and even one of the teachers), and it looks like he'll have to deal with the biggest problem yet – an outbreak of chlamydia at Moordale.

And on a more personal level Otis seems to have his own problems to contend with too, stemming from his new relationship with Ola (Patricia Allison), his strained friendship with Maeve (Emma Mackey), who it is revealed is in love with him, and the presence of his sex therapist mother Jean (Gillian Anderson) at the school – where she appears to be giving sex education lessons herself.

We're also introduced to a new love interest for Eric (Ncuti Gatwa), while, of course, the trailer features many of the trademark sex related gags and the awkward humour which helped made the first season such a resounding success.

You can take a look at the trailer in full below...

Sex Education season two comes to Netflix on Friday 17th January