Sex Education’s Gillian Anderson “happily in denial” that her children don’t watch show

Series three of Sex Education is finally on Netflix and everything we loved about the show during its first two series remains present and accounted for in series three – including the wonderful Gillian Anderson, who has been a consistent scene-stealer in the role of Jean Milburn.

Gillian has been talking to The Radio Times Podcast about the role, and what it is like to play such an interesting character as Jean – a woman who is about as far from her roles in the likes of The Crown and The X-Files as you can possibly get.

While chatting about the show, the subject of her own children watching it came up, and while Anderson is sure that they do watch her antics in the Netflix hit, she is more than happy to pretend that they don’t – and we can’t say that we blame her!

“I am living happily in the denial that my children do not watch the show,” Gillian says, echoing something that most parents tend to do when their children may be watching something that could lead to awkward conversations.

“I hope they haven’t,” Anderson continues. “When it first came out, I told them they weren’t allowed to. I have no control over what they do at their friends’ houses. I have no control over what their friends show them. And I have had conversations with them about certain aspects of the show, and also the importance of certain aspects of the show, and conversations that are had that aren’t usually had on television that are very important, if not vital, for young people to hear.”

All eight episodes of the third series are available right now, and we may not have that long to wait until we get to see Sex Education series four!

