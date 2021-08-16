Sex Education’s Eric and Adam are hand-in-hand in cute season 3 teaser images

The Radio Times logo
With the new season arriving next month, Netflix has dropped some exciting teaser pics of the school-based comedy.

Sex Education

With one month to go until Sex Education finally returns to our screens, Netflix has released first-look pics of season three, teasing a lot of excitement to come in the new episodes.

The streamer shared six new photos from the upcoming series on Twitter, including one showing new couple Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) and Adam (Connor Swindells) laughing and walking hand-in-hand through the woods.

The pair finally got together in the season two finale, when Adam interrupted the school musical to declare his feelings for Eric, who chose to be with him instead of his boyfriend Rahim (Sami Outalbali) – and now it looks as though they’re finally giving their relationship a go.

Season three’s first-look pics also reveal Otis’ new (and slightly questionable) facial hair, a scene between fan favourites Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling) and Viv (Chinenye Ezeudu) and a trip to the bowling alley with Eric, Adam and Ruby (Mimi Keene) – the head of the Untouchables.

We also get a sneak peek at Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood), Maeve (Emma Mackey) and Aimee’s boyfriend Steve (Chris Jenks) as well the Untouchables – Anwar (Chaneil Kular) and Olivia (Simone Ashley) – all dressed in classically colourful Sex Education attire.

The new series has faced a number of COVID-related delays over the last year, with filming only just getting started in September 2020.

Season three will see the arrival of a new headmistress at Moordale, played by Jemima Kirke, and, according to Asa Butterfield, the episodes will be well worth the wait, with the show’s star tweeting: “Lemme just say, you lot aren’t ready for season 3, trust me.”

Sex Education season three arrives on Netflix on 17th September. Check out the best Netflix series and best Netflix movies to keep you entertained or visit our TV Guide for more to watch. Visit our Drama hub for all the latest news.

