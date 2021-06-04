Sex Education star confirms she’s discussing storylines for season 4

Aimee Lou Wood, who plays Aimee Gibbs in Sex Education, has confirmed that she’s already in discussions for season four – which has yet to be officially announced by Netflix.

Speaking as part of a BAFTA TV Awards 2021 Q&A, the actress revealed that she’d also like to try her hand at collaborating on a Sex Education script.

“I’m actually talking about a storyline for season four at the moment that I’m giving some feedback on,” she said. “But yeah no we do [talk to the writers], and also Ben [Taylor], our director. Every scene we do [he] let’s us improvise at the end and just keeps the cameras going, which is so fun and lots of it does make it into the show. But I’d love to be in the writer’s room for [season four] – saying that here. But then again… I’d also like to just go home and learn my lines!”

Elsewhere in the conversation, she also teased that writing season four would be a “challenge”, before hinting that the third season finale will be as climactic as the Sex Education season two cliffhanger.

“It will be a challenge. I’m intrigued as to what’s going to happen next because the ending… well, I can’t say,” she said.

Netflix

In season two Wood’s character Aimee was sexually assaulted, a “challenging” storyline which the actor addressed during the Q&A.

“What I found challenging was I wanted to make sure that I was doing the storyline as honestly as possible but whilst also kind of keeping Aimee’s very individual way that she is. I remember feeling a little bit nervous about that, but the writing was so brave and I think it was just so true to life that it was such a slow burn and like, her processing because she spent her whole life people-pleasing and trying to convince everyone around her that she’s absolutely completely fine.”

She continued, “She doesn’t like taking up space emotionally at all; she just wants everyone to be fine. I was so happy that they really took their time with [the story arc] and we had all those times that she was just completely, trying to sweep it away and push it away and lock it away, because I related to it so deeply. I was really looking forward to playing it because I just thought it was so beautifully written.”

The actress also spoke about the fan response to her character’s moving storyline.

“It was quite overwhelming because obviously a lot of people when they spend kind of eight hours in bed watching someone, they feel very close to you and the character, so that had a lot of responses that, really, it was upsetting how many people had this exact thing happen to [them] – so alarming but also really beautiful because it felt like people were opening up. I’ve had amazing conversations with people like in the street or getting coffee that never would have happened if it wasn’t for this storyline, so it was an incredible response,” she said.

Sex Education seasons one and two are available on Netflix now.