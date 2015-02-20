Sesame Street have done a spoof of Oscar-nominated Birdman called – wait for it – Big Birdman. As if it could have been anything else.

Advertisement

Birdman, starring Micheal Keaton, is about a faded Hollywood actor trying to move on from a superhero role that has dominated his career. So, of course, Sesame Street have drawn parallels between Big Bird and Caroll Spinney, who, at 81, has voiced Big Bird for 45 years, with hilariously existential results – riffing on Birdman's no-cuts style and, in a homage to one of its best scenes, being taunted by Big Bird himself.