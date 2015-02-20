Sesame Street spoof Birdman with Big Birdman (or The Unexpected Virtue of Orange Pants)
Caroll Spinney, who has voiced Big Bird for 45 years, faces his demons in Sesame Street's brilliant take on Oscar-nominated Birdman…
Sesame Street have done a spoof of Oscar-nominated Birdman called – wait for it – Big Birdman. As if it could have been anything else.
Birdman, starring Micheal Keaton, is about a faded Hollywood actor trying to move on from a superhero role that has dominated his career. So, of course, Sesame Street have drawn parallels between Big Bird and Caroll Spinney, who, at 81, has voiced Big Bird for 45 years, with hilariously existential results – riffing on Birdman's no-cuts style and, in a homage to one of its best scenes, being taunted by Big Bird himself.
The full title of Keaton's film is Birdman (or The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance), whereas Spinney finds virtue in his orange pants.
Watch for yourself below:
Big Birdman (or The Unexpected Virtue of Orange Pants) is not the first time that the children's TV show has paid homage to popular culture, of course. Check out some of the links below for their unique take on TV, film and celebrity…
