He has previously produced such masterpieces as The Hunger Games: Catching Fur and The Lord of the Crumbs, but now superstar director the Cookie Monster has reimagined JK Rowling's Harry Potter in a way only he could. Taking on the fourth film, The Goblet of Fire, the Sesame Street star's production company Crumby Productions has retold the classic boy wizard tale as “Furry Potter and the Goblet of Cookies”. It is as amazing as it sounds.

The Cookie Monster's six minute vision shares similarities with director Mike Newell's film portrayal of the book back in 2005, although notably with a heavier focus on cookie-based themes. In Goblet of Cookies, Furry Potter is told by Professor Crumblemore about an enchanted chalice that holds a secret stash of mysterious biscuits.