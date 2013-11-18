Sesame Street has given The Hunger Games a monster makeover. And Suzanne Collins' thrilling fight to the death has become a lot less sinister.

Advertisement

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire is now The Hungry Games: Catching Fur. Instead of fighting to the death, our heroine Cookieness Evereat just has to eat the right food. And Katniss's love interest Peeta has become... you guessed it, a piece of pitta bread.

It's all there: Effie, the tributes, the arena, the monkeys, the fog. It's just not quite as you'd expect.

May the cookies be ever in your flavour...

Hunger Games: Catching Fire is in UK cinemas 21 November

More like this
Advertisement

Follow @RadioTimes

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement