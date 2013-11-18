The Hunger Games meets Sesame Street
Katniss Everdeen becomes Cookieness Evereat and Suzanne Collins' fight to the death becomes The Hungry Games, as Sesame Street takes on Catching Fire
Sesame Street has given The Hunger Games a monster makeover. And Suzanne Collins' thrilling fight to the death has become a lot less sinister.
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire is now The Hungry Games: Catching Fur. Instead of fighting to the death, our heroine Cookieness Evereat just has to eat the right food. And Katniss's love interest Peeta has become... you guessed it, a piece of pitta bread.
It's all there: Effie, the tributes, the arena, the monkeys, the fog. It's just not quite as you'd expect.
May the cookies be ever in your flavour...
Hunger Games: Catching Fire is in UK cinemas 21 November