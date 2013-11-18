Sesame Street has given The Hunger Games a monster makeover. And Suzanne Collins' thrilling fight to the death has become a lot less sinister.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire is now The Hungry Games: Catching Fur. Instead of fighting to the death, our heroine Cookieness Evereat just has to eat the right food. And Katniss's love interest Peeta has become... you guessed it, a piece of pitta bread.