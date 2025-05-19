The official Sesame Street X account also wrote: We are excited to announce that all new Sesame Street episodes are coming to @netflix worldwide along with library episodes, and new episodes will also release the same day on @PBS Stations and @PBSKIDS platforms in the US, preserving a 50+ year relationship.

"The support of Netflix, PBS, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting serve as a unique public-private partnership to enable Sesame Street to continue to help children everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder."

On the announcement of the news, Paula Kerger, president and CEO of PBS said in a statement: “I strongly believe that our educational programming for children is one of the most important aspects of our service to the American people, and Sesame Street has been an integral part of that critical work for more than half a century.

“We’re proud to continue our partnership in the pursuit of having a profound impact on the lives of children for years to come.”

The beloved children's TV show may be targeted at those of a younger age, but the success of the series has proven that Sesame Street continues to be a hit for fans young and old alike.

Having initially premiered back in 1969, the show has continued to garner praise for its ways of educating kids, winning countless Emmy awards and numerous Grammy's for many of their memorable songs.

Sesame Street more recently moved to HBO Max in 2020, but with HBO and Max choosing not to renew their deal over the series, that's where Netflix steps in.

Now heading into its 56th season, each episode will centre on one 11-minute story and will see the return of Cookie Monster's Food Truck and Elmo's World, with Halcyon Person joining the team as head writer.

As of now, an exact release date for Sesame Street hasn't been given but we do know that it'll be later this year so keep your eyes peeled.

Sesame Street will be coming to Netflix later this year.

