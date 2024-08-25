Scrubs star Zach Braff on revival: “I think it’s gonna happen”
It sounds as though a return visit to Sacred Heart really is on the cards.
Zach Braff has given perhaps the strongest indication yet that a Scrubs revival could happen in the not-too-distant future.
Braff – who played JD on the beloved medical sitcom – told Entertainment Tonight that "the people will get what they want" once some corporate wrangling is resolved.
Of the prospects of a revival, he explained: "Scrubs is a Disney show. Bill [Lawrence, series creator] has a Warner Bros. deal. Once those two companies figure that out, I think the people will get what they want. I think it's gonna happen."
Braff added: "It would be so much fun [with] all my favorite people. We all still hang out. A lot of people who were on long shows say that, but it’s true. I was just on vacation with Sarah Chalke [who played Elliot]… I’m going to the beach with Bill next weekend. We’re all friends."
In a recent interview with LADbible, Bill Lawrence insisted that revisiting Scrubs was "definitely" on the cards.
"I’m really candid about it. We’re definitely going to do it, just because we’ve all been enjoying hanging out," he said.
"I don’t want to do it as a movie, but I’m definitely open to doing a couple more years of that show. It would not only be fun to see where the characters I used to love are now, but also to see what a young doctor nowadays looks like, as far as the kids coming in behind them, you know.
"I think we’ll figure it out in the next six months or so what we want to do."
Scrubs originally aired eight seasons between 2001 and 2009, following the exploits of young doctor John "JD" Dorian, played by Braff, and his fellow residents at Sacred Heart Hospital.
A final ninth season, rebranded as Scrubs: Med School, followed a new batch of medical students, though also featured appearances from original cast members including Braff, Donald Faison (as Turk) and John C McGinley (as Dr. Cox).
Scrubs is available to stream on Disney Plus. Sign up to Disney Plus from £4.99 a month.
