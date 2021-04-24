RadioTimes.com presents… Script to Screen with Armando Iannucci – buy your ticket now!

If you’re an aspiring writer or just a huge TV fan, you won’t want to miss our exclusive event, Script to Screen with Armando Iannucci.

Armando is the creative force behind many comedy characters we know and love, including Malcolm Tucker and Alan Partridge.

A TV genius, Armando helped bring beloved Partridge to life in Knowing Me Knowing You with Alan Partridge, I’m Alan Partridge and even brought in to the big screen in Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa.

On top of that, the screenwriter brought political satire in its fiercest form to the BBC, with stand-out comedy The Thick of It, most notably giving Malcolm Tucker (played by Peter Capaldi) his famous wit and cutting insults.

Armando will be joining RadioTimes.com for an exclusive look-back at his successful career in the TV and film industry on 10th May at 7pm.

Throughout a 90-minute session, you’ll hear how Armando brought his famous shows and films to life, what it’s like writing a comedy script and how he broke into the industry.

We’ll also be grilling him for all his hints and tricks on how to become a successful screenwriter.

If that’s not enough, we’ll be opening it up to the floor so you can have your chance to as Armando a burning question on the night…

Hosted by RadioTimes.com our Script to Screen with Armando Iannucci event is one event you can’t miss.

If you want to have your place in the virtual audience, you can buy your tickets here.

Tickets for £20. Concessions are available (for students, unemployed or OAPs) by adding coupon code ‘Concession123’ at checkout for 50 per cent off.

Read more about our guest and host below:

Armando Iannucci

Armando Iannucci is a writer and broadcaster who has written, directed, and produced numerous critically acclaimed films, television and radio comedy shows.

His screenplay for the film ‘In The Loop’ was nominated for an Oscar at the Academy Awards. His iconic series for the BBC – ‘The Thick of It’ – was nominated for 13 BAFTA Awards, winning 5 during its four series run. Among his own award-winning shows, he is also the co-creator and writer of the popular Steve Coogan character Alan Partridge.

Armando’s HBO comedy ‘Veep’ has picked up numerous awards, including four Emmys for Outstanding Comedy Series over the last four years. His film adaptation of Charles Dickens’ ‘The Personal History of David Copperfield’ was released in January 2020, which that year won Best Screenplay at BIFA, was also nominated for a Golden Globe, and won a ‘Seal of Distinction’ from the US Critics’ Choice Association.

In 2017 he published ‘Hear Me Out’, a new book on classical music, and released the feature film ‘The Death of Stalin’, which was nominated for 2 BAFTAs and won Best Comedy at the European Film Awards.

His latest HBO series, ‘Avenue 5’, which stars Hugh Laurie and Josh Gad, aired on SKY in January 2020, and he has now commenced upon writing the second series.

