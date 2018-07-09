"Imagine if Sacha Baron Cohen had been undercover, secretly filming a new show for a year..." reads a message at the beginning of the clip. Check out the full video below.

The new show, which debuts next Sunday in the USA on Showtime, will reportedly be called Who Is America? according to posters spotted by Vulture in New York.

Cohen issued a warning to Donald Trump last week on US Independence Day, posting a video featuring Trump declaring: “Sacha Baron Cohen, go to school! Learn about being funny.” As Trump appears, Cohen's face is superimposed on screen with the message, “He’s back as you’ve never seen him before.”

The teaser ends with the text “Sacha graduates soon”, followed by the logo from the now-defunct Trump University.