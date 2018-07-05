The post was a video featuring Trump declaring: “Sacha Baron Cohen, go to school! Learn about being funny.”

As Trump appears, Cohen's face is superimposed on-screen, with the message, “He’s back as you’ve never seen him before.”

The teaser ends with the text “Sacha graduates soon”, followed by the logo from the now-defunct Trump University.

Cohen’s upcoming project won’t be the first time he’s clashed with the President. Before his POTUS days, Trump appeared on Da Ali G Show in 2003 where Cohen’s wannabe rapper character tried to sell him “an ice cream glove”.

Speaking to comedian Marc Maron in 2016, Cohen claimed he had to wait an hour and a half in Trump’s office before the meeting, where he heard the businessman screaming at the mayor of New York on the phone.

Trump has previously claimed he was the only person to immediately walk out of an Ali G interview, and that “I never fall for scams”.

However, on James Corden’s The Late Late Show Cohen said that the interview lasted seven minutes, which was “quite a long time” for an Ali G interview.

Trump himself hasn’t yet responded to Cohen’s video, but there’s every reason he could. After all, the president took the time to hit back against “very low IQ individual” Robert De Niro after the Oscar winner’s “F*** Trump” speech at the Tony Awards. Here's hoping for Ali G/Trump round 2.