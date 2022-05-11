The comedy star was a regular on screens in the 1970s and 1980s, playing Monsieur Ernest Leclerc in the sitcom 'Allo ’Allo!.

‘Allo ‘Allo! actor Robin Parkinson has died at the age of 92.

A statement issued on behalf of his family confirmed the sad news of his passing: “Robin Parkinson, actor, known for 'Allo 'Allo! and as the voice of Button Moon, has died peacefully at the age of 92 with his wife and daughters by his side.”

Parkinson’s career spanned more than four decades and saw him perform in TV, film and theatre.

His biggest role was in the famous BBC comedy series ‘Allo ‘Allo!, in which he appeared from seasons 7 to 9.

The sitcom, which was devised as a parody of the BBC wartime drama Secret Army, ran from 1882 until 1992, revolving around the life of café owner René Artois in the village of Nouvion under German occupation during the Second World War.

Parkinson was also well known as the narrator of Button Moon, the 1980s children’s favourite which saw characters made from kitchen utensils travel to a Moon made from a button in a homemade rocket ship.

The actor also had roles in popular TV series such as Dad’s Army, The Many Wives of Patrick, Girls About Town, The Young Ones and Rising Damp, and appeared in 1980s TV adverts for Tunes and Babycham.

He also reprised his ‘Allo ‘Allo! role as Ernest Leclerc for the West End stage version and Australian tour in the 1990s.

Tributes to Parkinson have poured in on social media following the news of his passing.

Parkinson’s ‘Allo ‘Allo! co-star Vicki Michelle shared her condolences, describing him as "a truly lovely man".

She wrote: "Oh No Wonderful Robin Parkinson has passed. Fabulous as Monsieur Le Clerc and a truly lovely man. Was only thinking about him today. Such Brilliant memories. My heart goes out to his family. RIP Robin."