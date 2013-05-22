The Shelburne Board of Selectmen approved a filming permit and local production schedule at their meeting last week.

It’s been reported that the current production schedule includes shooting in the historic village and at Baker Pharmacy, the old Mole Hollow Candle Co. building and on Bridge Street between May 31-June 17.

“As head of the Massachusetts Film Office, I want to thank you so much for how you’ve welcomed these folks,” said MFO Director Lisa Strout to the Selectmen, reported The Recorder. “We’re really excited about this one,

“I can see this, as a lure for tourism over time,” continued Strout.

Further notes reveal details of a scene where Downey Jr’s character goes to his mother’s funeral, apparently Bridge Street will be filled with a funeral procession and be sprayed with water to appear as if it’s raining. It’s also been speculated that shooting will take place from a helicopter overhead.

Other scenes from The Judge will be shot in Boston. The movie is due for release in 2014.

