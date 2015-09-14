There's already a script that Gervais has described on his blog as "110 pages of pure joy".

"Delusion, desperation and excruciating social faux pas," he continued, "all wrapped up in one little middle-aged rep on his continued quest for fame and acceptance."

And there's more good news: "We've decided to put out a soundtrack album too," revealed Gervais. "On Juxtaposition Records of course." (That's Brent's own record label he set up using his redundancy package.)

Life on the Road will follow the former Wernham Hogg manager as he travels up and down the country, 15 years after the events of The Office, in an attempt to realise his dreams of fame and fortune.

Gervais has already written all the songs for the film, teasing some details during an interview with RadioTimes.com earlier this year: “One has Brent singing about the plight of the Native American Indian. As you can imagine he got his information off Wikipedia and it’s horrendously pompous and wrong and accidentally insulting. Another is called Don’t Cry it’s Christmas, it's Brent’s Christmas song. It’s a song about an orphan he knew."

Fingers crossed there's still room for some Equality Street...

