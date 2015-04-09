Ricky Gervais, Conan O'Brien and Andy Richter, piled on top of each other in one sexy man-wich. It's your dream come true, right? Albeit the dream you had after eating that egg salad sarnie you found under the couch.

Right, let's explain the unexplainable. Gervais was on Conan's chat show to promote the last extra-special episode of Derek on Netflix. They both decided to lie on one another, lovingly, with Richter clambering on top of the pile. The fact they're all fully clothed doesn't make it any less erotic. The fact it's a man-wich involving Ricky Gervais, Conan O'Brien and Andy Richter makes it unerotic enough.