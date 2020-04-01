The news was tweeted alongside a new trailer for the next run of episodes, showing some of the adventures the intergalactic travelling pair will get up to in the rest of the series.

The hit animation show aired the first five episodes of the fourth series in late 2019 — more than two years after the third season had aired — and no date had previously been given for the season's conclusion.

In the UK, the comedy airs on Channel 4 slightly later than the US air date, so it's likely that we'll have to wait slightly longer to see the new episodes.

More like this

Speaking prior to the first batch of episodes airing, Channel 4’s director of programmes, Ian Katz, said,“Millions of fans have been waiting for more than two years for a new series of Rick and Morty, the most brilliantly bonkers show on television.

"We’re thrilled that it will be aired exclusively on Channel 4 and I promise it will be worth the wait.”

The first three series of the show aired exclusively on Netflix in the UK, where they are still available for streaming.

Advertisement

Wondering what else is good on Netflix? Check out our list of the best Netflix TV series to watch right now.