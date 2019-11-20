When is Rick and Morty season 4 on Channel 4 in the UK?

There are going to be some big changes when Rick and Morty season four returns to TV in the UK.

Advertisement

The cult comedy is moving from Netflix to Channel 4 for the new episodes, as part of a new deal between the UK broadcaster and Rick and Morty creators Adult Swim.

But when will the new episodes land? And what does this mean for Rick and Morty on Netflix in the UK?

Here’s everything you need to know…

How can I watch Rick and Morty season 4 in the UK?

The long-awaited fourth season of Rick and Morty will air exclusively on Channel 4 in the UK.

Netflix streamed the third season in the UK back in 2017, but Channel 4 will now be the home for the Adult Swim comedy.

When will Rick and Morty season 4 be released?

It has been revealed that Rick and Morty will air on Channel 4 from Wednesday 20th November at 10.00pm, after initial plans to screen the series in January 2020 were criticised for including too long a delay after the US transmission (which began in early November).

OK Rick and Morty fans…you told us you were none too happy about having to wait till January to see Series 4 on Channel 4. We heard you! So we’re bringing forward its UK premiere to 10pm on Wednesday Nov 20 on E4, then streaming on All 4. Enjoy! — Ian Katz (@iankatz1000) November 11, 2019

The channel will air the series – which is split into two parts of five episodes each- in addition to running repeats on E4. Episodes will also be available to stream on All 4.

Channel 4’s director of programmes, Ian Katz, said,“Millions of fans have been waiting for more than two years for a new series of Rick and Morty, the most brilliantly bonkers show on television. We’re thrilled that it will be aired exclusively on Channel 4 and I promise it will be worth the wait.”

How can I watch Rick and Morty seasons 1-3?

Currently, the first three seasons of Rick and Morty are still available to watch on Netflix UK.

Seasons one to three will also began airing on E4 from Friday 15th February 2019.

Who’s in the cast of Rick and Morty season 4?

The show’s co-creator Justin Roiland returns to voice Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith, as does Chris Parnell as Morty’s father Jerry, Spencer Grammer as Morty’s sister Summer and Sarah Chalke as Rick’s daughter Beth.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Harmon confirmed that Taika Waititi, Kathleen Turner, Sam Neil and Paul Giamatti will feature in the new season as guest stars among others.

Will there be more seasons of the show?

Yes! The sci-fi animation was renewed for an unprecedented 70 further episodes by US network Adult Swim in 2018, so there’ll be plenty more adventures after season four.

Harmon said that the gap between seasons three and four – over two years – will be the last of the “so long that it’s ridiculous” hiatuses.

Advertisement

“I think it’s safe to say without fear of being wrong that the gap between seasons three and four will be the longest, and last time that it’s ever so long that it’s ridiculous,” he said. “I don’t know how fast we can do it, but I know it will never be this long again.”